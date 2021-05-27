National Hamburger Day 2021: All About The History And Significance Of This Iconic Food

America's most iconic fast food has a national day dedicated to it because of its sheer popularity. Every year on May 28, Americans celebrate National Hamburger Day in remembrance of its historic invention. It is common knowledge that burger is the number 1 fast food in many parts of the world and is even more loved in the United States, recording over 50 billion burger consumption in a year. Now that you have an excuse to eat a hamburger today, let's thank the invention of this national day by learning about National Hamburger Day meaning and significance.

National Hamburger Day 2021 - How did it come to be?

Just like the origin of Hamburger, the history of National Hamburger Day is also disputed. While few believe that Hamburgers were originated in Hamburg, Germany (thus the name), many claim that the iconic food had to be created in the United States as it's so popular there. People have been eating Hamburgers for centuries, but the association with Hamburg seems to stem from a 1758’s recipe for a dish called “Hamburg Sausage”.

A whole other section of consumers believe that the name ‘Hamburger’ originates from a cruise company known as the Hamburg America Line that was known to serve its passengers' similar sandwiches in the Mid-1800s. To this date, the debate over its origin continues. But the truth still remains that hamburgers are one of the world's most loved food and the fact that it has a national day dedicated to it itself speaks volumes.

National Hamburger Day Significance - How is this day celebrated?

National Hamburger Day celebration includes eating hamburgers, of course. Restaurants and delis are usually seen giving out hefty discounts on their food items and holding Hamburger festivals that fuels eating competitions. With the advent of digital marketing, companies generate lots of fun online competitions and topical posts to engage their audience. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, people, unfortunately, cannot visit restaurants to celebrate this day and are advised to order or take out their favourite food at home instead. On this occasion, you can also take some time out to learn how to make this iconic food. Happy National Hamburger Day 2021!

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK