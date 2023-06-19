National Reading Day 2023: History, Significance And How To Celebrate The Occasion

June 19 is celebrated as National Reading Day in honour of PN Panicker, a prominent educator and social reformer from Kerala. This day holds great significance in promoting literacy and creating awareness about the importance of reading.

3 things you need to know

The Sanadana Dharma Library was started by PN Panicker.

He established the Travancore Library Association in 1945, which later changed its name to Kerala Granthasala Sangham KGS.

Originally made up of 47 municipal libraries, this association grew to 6000 libraries after Kerala was formed in 1956.

Who was PN Panicker?

PN Panicker, also known as the father of the library movement in Kerala, dedicated his life to eradicating illiteracy and improving the education system in the state. He established numerous libraries and reading centres to make books more accessible to people from all walks of life. His efforts played a crucial role in the democratisation of knowledge and the spread of education throughout Kerala.

( P.N. Panicker died on June 19 | Image: PMO/Twitter)

History of National Reading Day

On June 19, 1995, in honour of PN Panicker's death anniversary, the Government of Kerala declared this day as National Reading Day. The initiative gained tremendous momentum and has since become an integral part of the state's cultural calendar. National Reading Day aims to inspire people to cultivate a habit of reading and highlights the importance of literacy in personal, cultural and societal development.

Significance of National Reading Day

National Reading Day, introduced in 1996, is a testament to Panicker's relentless dedication to promoting literacy. The day aims to instill love for reading among individuals of all age and backgrounds. The state's literacy rate, which was already commendable, has witnessed further improvement due to the sustained efforts of the government and various organisations.

National Reading Day serves as a reminder of the power of knowledge and the transformative impact of reading. Reading is not merely a recreational activity but a gateway to acquiring knowledge, broadening perspectives, and nurturing critical thinking skills.

How to celebrate National Reading Day

Since the day is dedicated to promotiing literacy, one can distribute books among the needy, organise an education camp or spread the message that information is power. Education is important in shaping the fuure of any country and making its citizens responsible adults.