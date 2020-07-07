National Video Games Day: History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

National Video Games Day is celebrated on July 8, every year. The day celebrates the enjoyment that not only kids but even adults derive from playing video games. Read ahead to know more about National Video Games Day-

National Video Games Day: History and Significance

July 8 is described as a day for the children and even adults to enjoy videogames and celebrate the fun they get while playing it. Video Games have a very bad impression in the minds of the people because children play them too much, but in fact, there are many benefits that come with video games. It is a known fact that not all games that exist today provide some kind of educational value, but there are some that teach teamwork and problem-solving. These games have been shown to enhance the grey matter of the brain, ultimately helping in the process of growing it.

By playing video games, a person can actually increase the number of different types of skills, that range from communication skills to problem-solving techniques. But, the benefits do not end here, as video games are best known for increasing happiness. Video games provide a lot of fun to the person playing it. Reportedly, recent studies have proved that adults who are fond of playing video games are known to be more relaxed and less stressed, as compared with those who do not. Plus, the rush that one gets when they complete a level that was difficult to overcome or achieve the unachievable, gives the person a great feeling.

It also a fact to mention that video games set, push, and inspire technological boundaries. The first video games that were created were said to be as “modern phenomenon”, and since then, video games have only been amazing the people with their new and advanced technological methods. If you have ever slid on a VR headset, you will know exactly what we are talking about. If this is something that really interests one, then they may even want to consider making a career in the gaming and technology sector.

