National Walking Day 2021: History, Significance And How To Make Walking A Daily Habit

National Walking Day is celebrated every year on the first Wednesday in the month of April. The American Council on Exercise has listed more than 50 fun facts about walking. To mention a few - it can increase a person’s creativity by up to 60 per cent, 21 minutes of walking every day can reduce the possibility of heart disease by 30 per cent and it can also reduce the risk of breast and colon cancer. If you are not already walking at least 20 minutes every day, then why not start on National Walking Day 2021? This year, the day falls on April 7. Besides, the main National Walking Day significance is to encourage more people to walk as it not only benefits one’s health but also the Earth.

National Walking Day History

While most of us do not even know that there is a day dedicated to walking, it has existed since 2007. Here is more on the National Walking Day history. National Walking Day was first introduced by the American Heart Association in 2007 to promote a healthy lifestyle for people. On this day, the association organises events that encourage people to walk for at least half an hour. According to the National Walking Day How-To-Guide written by the American Heart Association in 2015, the National Walking Day significance is to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity and to push for a healthy lifestyle.

Taking part in National Walking Day 2021

To be a part of National Walking Day, just wear comfortable clothes and a suitable pair of shoes and start walking. Make sure to stretch before starting. A good playlist to listen to while walking will surely make it more entertaining. Another way to be determined to walk more is to download one of those earn-points-for-walking apps and use them. Some examples include Walkify, Sweatcoin and Lympo.

Best of all, walking can be implemented in your daily schedule instead of allocating a specific period of time. For instance, try walking to nearby places instead of using a vehicle. Use the staircase whenever you can instead of the elevator. For the time being, if you are avoiding going out as much as possible, then the walking can also be done in your home itself. Walk while checking your social media feed or talking on the phone. Below are some National Walking Day images that will get you in the mood for walking.

National Walking Day Images

Happy #NationalWalkingDay! #DYK Jimmy, Rosalynn, and Amy Carter started an #InaugurationDay tradition? They were the first POTUS, FLOTUS (and First Daughter) to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade, 1/20/77. Image: NAID 173373 pic.twitter.com/4k58meZRRy — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) April 7, 2021

Image Courtesy: Jad Limcaco (Unsplash)