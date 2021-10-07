Navratri 2021: Check Out Some Navratri Wishes, Whatsapp Status And Quotes You Can Share

Navratri is a Hindu celebration that begins today, October 7, 2021. Everyone is filled with joy and happiness during the nine-day festival. Navratri means 'good triumphs over evil,' and as a result, everyone pays special attention to this festival.

Beginning in Autumn, this festival also commemorates Goddess Maa Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasur, allowing the nation to be free of all evil. The nine days are said to be dedicated to Maa Durga's 'nine avatars,' according to Hindu mythology. 'Vijayadashami' or 'Dussehra' is the festival's final day when Maa Durga is said to depart Earth and return to heaven.

Navratri history and celebrations

Every year in the autumn, Navaratri is observed for nine nights (ten days). It is observed and celebrated differently in different sections of the Indian culture for various reasons. The celebration is held in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashvin. This is September and October in the Gregorian calendar. Worshipping nine goddesses in nine days, stage decorations, recital of the legend, enactment of the storyline, and singing of Hindu scriptures are all part of the festivities.

The nine days also have competitions for pandal design and staging, family visits to these pandals, and public celebrations of Hindu classical and folk dances. Fasting is a common way for Hindu worshippers to commemorate Navaratri. The statues are either immersed in a body of water such as a river or the ocean on the final day, or the statue symbolising evil is burned with fireworks, symbolising the end of evil. The celebration also kicks off the countdown to Diwali, the light festival, which takes place twenty days following Vijayadashami.

Navratri 2021 days

Day 1 – Shailaputri

Day 2 – Brahmacharini

Day 3 – Chandraghanta

Day 4 – Kushmanda

Day 5 – Skandamata

Day 6 – Katyayani

Day 7 – Kaalaratri

Day 8 – Mahagauri

Day 9 – Siddhidatri

Navratri wishes and Navratri Whatsapp status

Durga bestows the inherent treasure of celestial attributes or virtues. Navratri greetings!

I wish Goddess Durga good luck and her eternal blessings as she returns home. Greetings on Durga Puja.

May the Goddess shield you and your loved ones from harm. I wish you a bright and beautiful Durga puja.

It's time to welcome Maa Durga and thank her for all of her glory and blessings, which she has bestowed upon us all year! Let's make this Durga Puja one to remember.

Fame, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment are just a few of Maa Durga's 9 forms of blessings for you and your family. Navratri greetings!

May Maa Durga bestow health, money, happiness, and prosperity upon you and your family. Happy Navratri 2021!

This celebration adds a great deal of vibrancy to our lives. May the use of vivid colours become a way of life for you. Happy Durga Ashtami, everyone!

I wish you a joyous and prosperous Navratri, and may this festival bring you joy and success. Happy Navratri 2021!

May Maa Durga, the great goddess, grant you the power, knowledge, and courage to conquer any challenges in your life. Have a happy and prosperous Navratri.

Navratri quotes and messages

May Maa Durga always be with us, guiding us and enlightening us with her wisdom. All students are wished a happy Navratri.

Goddess Durga, may you show us the way to eternal peace and prosperity. May she grant us the strength to overcome the obstacles in our lives!

I wish you and your family a lot of joy and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. Greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja!

This year, may you have the finest of times, festivities, and success. Best wishes for a happy, prosperous, and peaceful Navratri.

May Maa Durga bless your life with a plethora of joyous blessings. Happy Durga Ashtami, everyone!

Wishing you a wonderful Durga Puja full of joy and prosperity. Warm greetings to all.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)