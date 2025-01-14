Netizens' Praise Swiggy For Its Viral Torn 'Makar Sankranti' 2025 Hoarding Ad

Swiggy Instamart has yet again made its presence felt on a festive occasion in India, this time through an outdoor promotional campaign that weaves in the spirit of Makar Sankranti .

What captured the attention of netizens on the joyous occasion of Makar Sakranti is a billboard hoarding that features a torn kite, in line with festivities in select states, where people join in on Uttarayan celebration by flying kites.

The hoarding works as a promotional mechanism Swiggy Instamart and how buyers can get kites delivered in 10 minutes if they lose one of their own during a kite-fighting duel. The outdoor ad has received praise from a user on LinkedIn, who has not only appreciated the copywriting but also how Swiggy approached a "logistical nightmare" that comes with large hoardings.

Swiggy Instamart's Makar Sakranti advestisement trends on social media. Image credit: Pinterest

The netizen paid attention to how large hoardings need holes in them to be prepared for wind pressure and congratulated Swiggy for its "clever" ideation of the solution.

The user further mentioned that Swiggy won this round in the OOH battle against restaurant aggregator, and food delivery rival Zomato . Meanwhile, a LinkedIn user spotlighted the brilliant solution offered by Swiggy by referencing it to a Bollywood movie title - "Phatta Poster Nikla Hero".