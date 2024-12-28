Published 19:45 IST, December 28th 2024
New Year 2025: Best Parties, Live Concerts To Celebrate In Delhi-NCR
From engaging live concerts to non-stop party at top city nightclubs, Delhi has this and more to make your new year celebrations one of a kind.
With three days to go before we ring in the new year, countdown to 2025 has officially begun and Delhiites await the chance to groove to the tunes of their favourite Bollywood music and international artists hits, whilst relishing the best of culinary treats, and drinks as part of their new year festivities. Check out which new year live concert, open-air party or city's top nightclub is more your style.
Starry Affair: Bollywood Dreams Under the Stars
Looking for a chic yet intimate night under the twinkling sky? Head to The Terrace, Zone Connect for a magical Bollywood-themed soirée. Perfect for couples and close friends, this party brings together soulful tunes, an unlimited buffet, and flowing drinks. It’s romance, glam, and fun rolled into one.
Date & Time: December 31, 8 PM
Venue: Zone Connect, Saket, Delhi
Tickets: ₹2,000 onwards
Dhvani Bhanushali Live: Glitz meets glam
Brace yourself for an epic night as pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali takes the stage at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel. Think electrifying live music, a high-energy DJ set, global cuisine stations, and premium drinks galore. If you’re all about star-studded extravagance, this is where you need to be.
Date & Time: December 31, 8:30 PM
Venue: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi
Tickets: ₹2,500 onwards
Tequila & Tunes: Party fever in Noida
For those who live for vibrant nightlife, Trippy Tequila in Noida is throwing a bash like no other. Groove to live DJ sets, sip on signature cocktails, and count down to midnight in full party mode.
Date & Time: December 31, 8 PM
Venue: Trippy Tequila, Noida
Tickets: ₹2,499 onwards
Aastha Gill at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram
Start 2025 on a luxurious note with a high-energy performance by Aastha Gill. This party comes with all the bells and whistles—chart-topping hits, a grand buffet, endless premium drinks, and even an optional overnight stay.
Date & Time: December 31, 7 PM
Venue: The Leela Ambience, Gurugram
Tickets: ₹4,099 onwards
Privee presents Deep Jandu
For the ultimate party vibes, Privee is the place to be. With Deep Jandu on the deck, you’ll be grooving till the first sunrise of 2025. Expect a glamorous crowd, killer beats, and an atmosphere that screams celebration.
Date & Time: December 31, 9 PM
Venue: Privee, Delhi
Tickets: ₹4,999 onwards
