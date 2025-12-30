Updated 30 December 2025 at 20:06 IST
New Year’s Eve: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greeting And Images To Share
It is a time to bid farewell to the year with warmth and optimism. Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, and images you can share with your friends and family.
New Year's Eve: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greeting And Images To Share
New Year’s Eve 2025 brings the year to a close and invites reflection, gratitude, and hope. As midnight approaches, families and friends gather to celebrate memories and lessons from the past twelve months. People mark the occasion with parties, countdowns, fireworks, and moments of quiet thankfulness. It is a time to bid farewell to the year with warmth and optimism. Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, and images you can share with your friends and family.
- As 2025 draws to a close, take its lessons and memories with you and step into the new year with hope and confidence. Wishing you a warm and joyful New Year’s Eve.
- Here’s to the moments that made you smile and the challenges that helped you grow stronger. May love, laughter, and gratitude fill your New Year’s Eve.
- Goodbye, 2025, and thank you for the memories. May the year ahead bring new opportunities, good health, and happiness to you and your loved ones.
- On this New Year’s Eve, let peace settle in your heart and let positivity guide you into the coming year. Wishing you a beautiful night of celebration.
- As the year ends, find closure in what has passed and feel excited about what lies ahead. Happy New Year’s Eve to you and your family.
- May this New Year’s Eve remind you of how far you have come and how much more awaits you. Wishing you strength, success, and joy in the year ahead.
- Sending warm wishes on New Year’s Eve. May you celebrate safely, meaningfully, and in the company of those who matter most.
- "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." — Brad Paisley
- "Let our New Year’s resolution be this: We will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word." — Göran Persson
- “All of us, every single year, we're a different person. I don't think we're the same person all our lives.”— Steven Spielberg
- “I do not make resolutions for the New Year but visualize and plan things.”— Amala Akkineni
- “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”— Walt Disney
- “Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it.”— Mother Teresa
- “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” — William Shakespeare
- “The beginning is the most important part of the work.” — Plato
- “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” — Jack Kornfield
30 December 2025