No Shave November: Four Beard Myths That You Should Stop Believing

We are more than halfway through No-Shave November, the aim of which is to increase awareness about cancer. There are mainly two benefits of the movement, the first one being growing your beard to increase awareness about men's health issues, the second one is donating the money saved from not shaving the whole month to cancer funds. Often people speak about how not shaving the beard can cause various skin problems. Let's bust common myths about facial hair.

Four beard myths

Myth 1- Shaving stimulates faster hair growth

Shaving your beard stimulates faster hair growth is a myth most people believe. However, the truth is, when you trim your beard, it does not speed up the process of hair growth; it depends on your diet. So you can shave your beard without fearing a faster hair growth next time.

Myth 2- Thickness of your beard depends upon your testosterone levels

The thickness of your beard does not completely depend on your testosterone levels. Genetics and dihydrotestosterone (DHT) also play a vital role in stimulating hair growth. And the thickness of your beard also depends on the way you take care of your skin.

Myth 3- Once you get patchy beard when you are a teenager, you can never have a full beard

There are some parts of your face that have fewer hormone receptors than others, that is the reason some men have patchy beards. But as we grow older, our body develops, experiencing many changes. Eventually, you just have to be patient, start exercising and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Myth 4- The best way to get rid of beardruff is to shave it

There are a lot of ways to treat beardruff instead of just shaving it off. You can wash your beard with various beard shampoos. Massaging your beard with tea tree oil can also help preventing dandruff and various infections. Taking care of your skin is the key factor.