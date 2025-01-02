'Not As Fit As I Used To Be,’ Says MS Dhoni; Reveals What Helps Him Stay Active At 43

Former Indian cricket squad captain MS Dhoni has always inspired the youth to remain pro-active when it comes to stepping up to prioritize their health.

When the world-cup winning captain was inquired about his current workout routine, he acknowledged that he "played a lot of sports" to stay fit as he gets older.

"I am not as fit as I used to be. A lot of effort now needs to be there on what you are eating, and I am doing very specific things to be fit for cricket. We are not fast bowlers so our requirements are not that intense. So, what helps me in between eating the right thing and going to the gym, is playing a lot of sports,” Dhoni said during an interaction with Eurogrip Tyres #TreadTalks on YouTube.

He said, “When you are in a good physical state, you play different sports like tennis, badminton, or, football. That keeps me engaged. It is the best way to be in touch with fitness because it’s not very boring to a lot of extent.

"You can have that banter with your friends whoever you are competing against. That gives you a lot of motivation too. You want to be fit. You want to win games. You want to go back to the board and play all the different sports.”

Perks of playing different sports

In a study published in American Journal of Sports Medicine, he was mentioned that if one continues to spend eight months annually in one sport, it could triple the risk of overuse injuries in the knee or hip.