Onam 2023: From Athachamayam To Thiruvonam, Know All About Kerala's 10 Day Festival

In the picturesque state of Kerala, a vibrant extravaganza is about to unfold as the much-anticipated Onam festival of 2023 gets ready to kick off. This remarkable celebration holds a special place in the hearts of the Malayali community and serves as a vibrant testament to Kerala's rich cultural heritage. Onam, often referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thirvonam, not only ushers in the Malayalam New Year, known as Kolla Varsham, but also brings forth ten days of enchanting festivities, colours, and camaraderie.

3 things you need to know

Athachamayam: A Grand Prelude

Starting on August 20, 2023, with Athachamayam, the festival opens with a mesmerising parade that beautifully showcases the cultural art forms of Kerala. Elephants adorned with ornate decorations, rhythmic drumbeats, and folk dances in vibrant attire create a striking spectacle that encapsulates the essence of Kerala's artistic heritage.

(Day 1 showcases the cultural art forms of Kerala | Image: Pinterest)

Chithira Day

On August 21, Chithira Day graces the festival, as Malayali households add layers of orange and yellow petals to the intricate Pookalam designs adorning their thresholds. With a visit to temples and the embellishment of Pookalams, this day radiates joy and unity.

( On Day 2 Malayali household design Pookalam | Image: Pinterest)

Chodi Day: Embracing New Beginnings

Chodi Day, celebrated on August 22, symbolises the spirit of new beginnings. Families partake in the ritual of Onakkodi, purchasing new clothes and jewelry for their loved ones. The Pookalam, representing tradition and aesthetics, also gains an extra layer of beauty.

(On Day 3, families partake in the ritual of Onakkodi | Image: Pinterest)

Vishakam Day: Culinary Preparations Commence

August 23 marks Vishakam Day, signalling the commencement of preparations for the grand Onasadya, the traditional feast of Onam. Homes are adorned with the season's first crops, as people eagerly anticipate the culinary delights that await.

(On Day 4, Is a day of commencement of preparation for the gran Onasadya | Image: Pinterest)

Anizham Day

On August 24, the spirit of competition takes center stage with the renowned boat race competition Vallamkali held on the Pamba River. Anizham Day showcases the prowess and unity of the community as they cheer on their favourite teams.

(On Day 5, People take part in boat race competition | Image: Pinterest)

Thriketta Day: Seeking Blessings

Thriketta, celebrated on August 25, is a day of familial reverence. People visit ancestral houses and temples to seek blessings, while the Pookalam is enriched with the vibrant hues of fresh blooms.

(On Day 6, Family visit ancestral house | Image: Pinterest)

Moolam Day: Temples and Folk Dances

As August 26 dawns, Moolam Day arrives, marking the beginning of the Onasadya offerings in temples. The landscape comes alive with captivating folk dances like Pulikali and Kaikottukali that resonate with the cultural roots of Kerala.

(On Day 7, People enjoy the captivating folk dances | Image: Pinterest)

Pooradam Day: A Gesture of Invitation

On August 27, Pooradam Day introduces larger Pookalams and clay statues of Mahabali and Vamana. This symbolic gesture of extending an invitation to Mahabali to visit every home reflects the festival's essence of inclusivity and generosity.

(On Day 8, It introduces Larger Pookalams | Image: Pinterest)

Uthradom Day: The Preparations Intensify

The ninth day, Uthradom, corresponds to the First Onam, where the preparations reach their zenith. Homes are adorned with decorations and an array of freshly harvested fruits and vegetables, signifying the grand feast that is about to unfold.

(On Day 9, corresponds to the First Onam | Image: Pinterest)

Thiruvonam Day: Culmination in Opulence

The crowning glory of Onam arrives on August 29 with Thiruvonam Day, the most auspicious day of the festival. Elaborate rice flour designs grace front doors, welcoming King Mahabali. Families come together to relish the extravagant Onasadya, a feast that tantalizes the taste buds and encapsulates the spirit of unity and celebration.