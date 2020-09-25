Good Wishes To Share With Your Pharmacist On World Pharmacist Day, See

Every year World Pharmacist day is celebrated on September 25. It is a day when people across the globe acknowledge the relentless work and efforts of Pharmacists who contribute to maintaining the health of a community and in turn an entire nation. On Pharmacist Day 2020, the theme is “Transforming global health“ as announced by the World Health Organisation.

Pharmacists who are also knowns as Chemists (Commonwealth English) or druggists (North American English) are healthcare professionals who are specialized in the use of medicines. Pharmacists deal with various complicated aspects of medicines such as their composition, effects, mechanism of action and most importantly proper as well as effective drug use. Due to the knowledge of the mechanism and action of drugs, a pharmacist is able to understand how they should be used to achieve maximum benefit and minimal side effects.

Why is Pharmacist Day celebrated?

Very few people might know this, World Pharmacists Day was introduced at the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council in 2009 in Istanbul. The purpose of coining this day was to encourage activities that will promote and advocate for the role of the pharmacist in improving the healthcare system in every corner of the world. Pharmacists' expertise and advice are very essential during any sort of medication.

Here are some Pharmacist Day wishes and quotes

With so Many Medicines and so many prescriptions, only a Pharmacist knows how to set things right.

Only a Pharmacist has the art to read prescriptions.

Whether it is cold or cough, flu or viral, all thanks to Pharmacist who help us in restoring our health.

We know we are always safe because we have a responsible Pharmacist always at our service.

I extend a warm thanks to the people who ensure that we stay healthy and happy with their dedication and hard work.

Pharmacists are our trusted source of knowledge, advice, and help. Happy World Pharmacists Day.

Special shout out to all the pharmacy porters who never fails to greet us with a smile.

The importance of such a day like World Pharmacists day, shouldn’t be undermined, it’s important to remember the work they do.

I appreciate the pharmacists for their kind gestures and good works to the Nation and world at large. Happy world pharmacists day.

Pharmacists are an integral part of the critical care staff ensuring the patient’s safety.

Source: Unsplash

Source: Unsplash

Promo Image Source: Unsplash