Pohela Boishakh Quotes You Can Send To Your Family And Friends On Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh is a popular Bengali festival that marks the new year on the Bengali calendar. Pohela Boishakh is the first day of a new year and the Bengali community all around the world celebrate this festival with utmost fervour. This festival is also called Poila Boishakh or Noboborsho and is one of the most important festivals for the Bengali community.

The Bengali community celebrates this day by visiting temples, wearing new ethnic clothes, organising cultural programmes and visiting their family and friends to wish them a happy Bengali new year. However, as Coronavirus continues to rise in India, outdoor celebrations will be limited and people will have to wish each other over calls and messages. We have compiled a list of Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021 wishes and quotes that you can send to your family and friends to wish them a happy new year.

Happy Pohela Boishakh Quotes and Wishes

Let this year bring you peace, joy and prosperity. Shubh Noboborsho!

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Noboborsho filled with hope and happiness. Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021!

With the sweetness of Sandesh and the freshness of new mangoes, let the new year fill you with a new taste of life. Happy Bengali new year!

Let the new sunrise bring new hopes and new zeal to face the new year. Shubh Noboborsho!

May you leave your worries behind and welcome the future with open arms. Let it be a new beginning! Subh Noboborsho to you and your family!

Let the New Year mark a new beginning, welcome it with a grand feast. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

Wishing you a wonderful Pohela Boishakh. I pray that all of your heart’s desires be fulfilled this year

Usher a sign of freshness in Pohela Boishakh. Explore the new and start afresh wiping off the woos. May the New Year day and days ahead become one to cherish all through.

May the Pohela Boishakh turn out to be a prosperous one for all in your family!

Greet the Noboborsho with hope, excitement, eagerness and anticipation. Wishing you a year full of joy, contentment, peace and opulence.

Happy Pohela Boishakh! Wishing you the delightful and fulfilling year that you most deserve.

Let us promise to take life as it comes. Do not complain but make it tolerable by accepting the sorrows along with happiness. Life will be peaceful. Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021!

Subh Noboborsho! Wish you a contentful and prosperous year filled with love, peace, hope and joy. May the coming year usher all these goodies on you.

From this Noboborsho, let life be steered with hope. Turn things your way to have a gala time.

With another year to dawn, let the optimism, zeal and cheer remain in all the days of your life. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

Image Source: Shutterstock