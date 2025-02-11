Published 08:10 IST, February 11th 2025
Promise Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, And Images To Celebrate This Special Day
Promise Day 2025: Promise Day is a part of Valentine’s Week, it falls on February 11 every year but on a different day. Promise Day is dedicated to making heartfelt promises of love, trust, and commitment to your love.
Promise Day also serves as a reminder to stay through to your word and to be loyal in relationships, regardless of whether it is a romantic relationship, friendship, or family bonding.
Promise Day Quotes
“Promises are the foundation of trust.”
“Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” - Rosemonde Gerard
“I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” - John Green
“A promise is a cloud; fulfillment is rain.”
“Relationship is an art. The dream that two people create is more difficult to master than one.” -
Don Miguel Ruiz
“One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.” - Paulo Coelho
“Keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep.” -
Anthony Hitt
“When you put your arms around me, you let me know there's nothing in this world I can't do” - Keith Urban
"To the man that loved this woman after heartbreak, Thanks for all you didn't have to do." - Kelsea Ballerini
“She knew she loved him when ‘home’ went from being a place to being a person.” - E. Leventhal
Promise Day Images
Promise Day Wishes
Happy Promise Day 2025! Sending warm hugs and wishes on Promise Day.
I promise to love and cherish you today, tomorrow, and always. Happy Promise Day 2025!
