Promise Day 2026 On February 11: Prepare A 365 Day Promise Jar With Your Partner Ahead Of Valentine's Day 2026

The Valentine's week commenced on February 7 with Rose Day. The fifth-day of the seven-day-long celebrations is dedicated to promises, the meaningful commitments that strengthen relationships. Two days before Valentine's Day, Promise Day will be celebrated on February 11. While greeting cards and sweet messages are always welcome, Promise Day 2026 is the perfect opportunity to go beyond words and create something heartfelt together, such as a promise jar. A simple yet deeply personal way for couples to nurture love throughout the year.

What is a promise jar?

Representational Image | Freepik

A 365-Day Promise Jar is exactly what it sounds like: a jar filled with 365 small promises, one for each day of the year. These promises don’t have to be grand or overwhelming. In fact, the charm lies in everyday gestures, making morning tea, planning a surprise walk, listening without interrupting, or putting phones away during dinner. The idea is to show up for your partner consistently, not just on special occasions. Creating the jar together can be a bonding ritual in itself.



How to make a promise jar?

Start by picking a jar or container you both like, glass jars, decorated boxes, or even reusable tins work well. Sit down with colourful chits, sticky notes, or recycled paper and divide the promises between the two of you. You can choose to write 183 promises each or mix joint promises with individual ones. Some couples also like to add weekly or monthly “special promises” such as date nights, mini-trips, or digital detox days. You can also use different coloured papers for different kinds of promises. For example, red could be made for long-term promises, green for daily words of affirmations and yellow for vows you might want to revisit when there is a disagreement. You can also make the jar interesting by leaving some chits blank, to create new promises, later.

Representational Image | Freepik

What makes the Promise Jar especially relevant in today’s fast-paced lives is its focus on emotional availability. In a world of work deadlines, social media distractions, and constant notifications, daily reminders of care and intention can make a real difference. Pulling out one promise every morning or night becomes a gentle pause, a moment to reconnect and reflect.