Puthandu 2023: History, Significance Of Tamil New Year And Wishes To Share

Puthandu is the first day of the Chaitra month in the Tamil calendar. People rejoice and celebrate this day with enthusiasm. According to the lunisolar calendar, Puthandu or the Tamil New Year will fall on April 14 this year. In addition to this, the holiday is also observed under various names in other regions of the nation. It is observed as Baishakhi in Punjab, Bihu in Assam and Sankranti in Northern India.

Puthandu 2023: History and Significance of Tamil New Year

The Tamil community commemorates Puthandu as the day that Brahmadeva created the universe. However, some claim that Indradev or the Prince of Harmony came to Earth on this day to promote harmony and contentment. As a result, this day is regarded as one of the most fortunate and important days of the year.

In Southern India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil New Year is a time for feasting and celebration. People celebrate the day hoping to begin a new cycle of luck and success in their lives. Many people consider it to be an auspicious day and launch new projects or businesses. The Sun would be situated halfway between the southern and northern hemispheres of the planet on the day of Tamil New Year. This represents the harmony between people and the natural world.

Puthandu 2023: Rituals and traditions

People traditionally cleanse themselves with herbal baths before the new year to prepare for a fresh start. They go to temples in new clothes. Jackfruit, bananas, and mangoes are the three fruits that are deemed lucky during this. Many people enjoy giving precious items, such as gold and silver coins or jewellery, as gifts.

Families and friends gather to celebrate the day with games and delicious meals. Mangai-pachadi, also known as mango pachadi, is one of the menu's standout dishes and is created with raw mango, sweet jaggery, red chilies, neem leaves, and astringent mustard. It is stated that the feast figuratively represents life because it is filled with a variety of tastes, including sweet, bitter, spicy, and salty. It resembles Ugadi pachadi.

In order to satisfy their god, devotees perform aarti, light Sambranis, and sing devotional songs. A special rice-based dish called Pongal is prepared and offered to God as bhog. The reading of Panchangam, which is done by the family's senior citizen, is a very ancient custom still practised by the people.

Puthandu 2023: Wishes and greetings to share

- Wishing you a year filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year.

- Let the auspiciousness of the Tamil New Year bring you and your loved ones an abundance of blessings, and may the joy of this festive occasion stay with you throughout the year.

- Let this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a new chapter in your life filled with hope, joy, and positivity. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!

- Puthandu Vazhtukal! As the New Year arrives, let us pray for a delightful year blessed with new energy and hope to conquer new problems and emerge as a winner.

- Let this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a new chapter in your life filled with hope, joy, and positivity. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal.

- May the divine blessings of the almighty shower upon you and your family on this Tamil New Year. Happy Puthandu.

- Let's welcome this Tamil New Year with open arms and celebrate the new beginnings with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Puthandu.