Putrada Ekadashi 2025: December 30 Or 31? Know When To Observe Last Ekadashi Of The Year

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Linked to the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi, it is one of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, as on this day, Lord Vishnu is preached. Devotees observe fast and seek blessings for the well-being and prosperity. However, there is confusion as to when the day is falling, while many are advising it is on December 30, others are saying December 31. Here we are to solve the confusion. As per Drik Panchang, the last Ekadashi will begin on December 30 and extend to the early hours of December 31.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:50 AM on December 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:00 AM on December 31, 2025

On 31st December, Parana Time - 01:48 PM to 04:00 PM

Advertisement

(A representative image | Freepik)

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Rituals

Observing fast on this day will bring in prosperity. Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Tidy up the home mandir and offer an incense stick to Lord Vishnu. Offer prasadam and pray to the god.

Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi vrat. As per Drik Panchang, it is necessary to do Parana within Dwadeshi Tithi and not should not be done during Hari Vasara. The preferred time to break your fast is Pratahkal and avoid breaking it during Madhyahna. Ekadashi fasting on both days is suggested who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu. It also absolves devotees’ sins and cleanses their souls.

Advertisement

Offering food to the needy or feeding cows on this day is associated with growth and continuity. Some devotees also perform abhishek of Lord Vishnu using panchamrit, as it is believed to remove obstacles.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Mantras

Om Namo Narayanaye!!