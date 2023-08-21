Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance Of Festival

Raksha Bandhan, a revered Hindu festival celebrating the bond between siblings, will be observed on August 30. On this auspicious day, a sister performs aarti, applies a tilak on her brother's forehead and ties a rakhi around his wrist as a symbol of her love and trust. In return, the brother promises to safeguard his sister. This ritual embodies the spirit of love and support among siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date and shubh muhurat timing

This year, Raksha Bandhan will falls on a Wednesday. The opportune time to tie rakhis will commence after 9:01 pm, post the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal.

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time – after 09:01 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time – 09:01 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha – 05:30 PM to 06:31 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha – 06:31 PM to 08:11 PM

(This year Raksha Bandhan is going to be celebrated in August end | Image: iStock)

History and Significance of Raksha Bandhan

The roots of Raksha Bandhan can be traced back to ancient times and are intertwined with mythology and historical tales. According to Hindu mythology, Draupadi tied a piece of cloth on Lord Krishna's wrist after he injured his finger while battling the evil King Shishupal. In return, Lord Krishna promised to protect her.

Another significant narrative from medieval history recounts the story of Rani Karnavati of Mewar sending a rakhi to Emperor Humayun for help when her kingdom was under attack from Bahadur Shah of Gujarat. Touched by her gesture, Humayun came to her aid.

(On the auspicious occasion, a sister ties rakhi on her brother's wrist | Image: X)

During the partition of Bengal in 1905, Rabindranath Tagore initiated the Rakhi Mahotsav, a mass Raksha Bandhan festival, aimed at fostering unity and love among Hindus and Muslims of Bengal. Tagore's efforts aimed to counter the divisive strategies employed by the British.