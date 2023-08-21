Raksha Bandhan 2023: Will Rakhi Be Celebrated On August 30 Or 31?

Raksha Bandhan, the cherished festival that exemplifies the profound ties between siblings, is around the corner. Traditionally, sisters adorn their brothers' wrists with colourful rakhis, symbolising their love and protection.

However, the festival has evolved over time and has embraced a broader spectrum of relationships. In a twist, brothers have started tying rakhis on their sisters' wrists. Sisters, in turn, express their commitment to safeguarding their siblings. This expansion of the rakhi tradition encapsulates the essence of mutual care and love.

3 things you need to know

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 this year.

Auspicious muhurat begins after 9:01 am.

Bhadra end time is 9:01 pm for rituals.

Rakhi shubh muhurat amid bhadra kaal

As the auspicious day approaches, a question lingers: is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? The query arises due to bhadra kaal, casting a shadow of uncertainty.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on August 30. This year's Raksha Bandhan falls on a Wednesday, with the opportune time to tie Rakhis commencing after 9:01 pm, post the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal. The Bhadra end time is at 9:01 pm, with Bhadra Poonch spanning from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm and Bhadra Mukha from 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm. Concurrently, the Poornima Tithi or Full Moon commences on August 30 at 10:58 am and concludes on August 31 at 7:05 am.

(This year's Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30th | Image: iStock)

Rituals that resonate: Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

The customs of Raksha Bandhan intertwine spirituality and affection. The sister's ritual entails performing an aarti for her brother, fervently praying for his longevity and happiness. Following the aarti, she adorns his wrist with a Rakhi, bestows a tilak on his forehead, and sweetens the moment by feeding him delectable sweets. In return, brothers extend their warmth by presenting their sisters with gifts or monetary tokens of appreciation.

Traditionally, the afternoon holds significance as the most auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan festivities. However, with Bhadra Kaal's consideration, the rituals are recommended post its conclusion to ensure the blessings remain unhindered.