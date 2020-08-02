Raksha Bandhan Video Status To Share With Your Sibling On This Auspicious Festival

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most beloved festivals in India which signifies the bond between brothers and sisters. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that many brothers and sisters do not get to meet each other in person and celebrate this auspicious occasion. Though nothing can fill the void of not meeting the family during the festival, one can easily make their brother or sister smile using video status and quotes. Below are some video status and wishes to share on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Check them out -

Raksha Bandhan wishes and video status

My brother, you may not always be at my side but you are always in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan

Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply. Happy Raksha Bandhan

A sister like you is worth more than any friend or relative. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

It is the promise of your brother that no matter what, I will always support and love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan! My dear brother, you are the reason for my smile. I thank the universe for choosing me as your sister.

It is very difficult for me to express my love for you dear sister. On this special occasion, I just want to tell you, my sister that you are a world to me. I promise you that I will never leave your side and always be there for you whenever you will need me. Thank you for being the best sister in this world. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Dear sister, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you for each and everything you did for me. You are a gift to my heart and friend to my spirit. Thanks for making life so beautiful.

To have a wonderful brother is like having a true soul mate. Happy Raksha Bandhan my dearest brother!!

