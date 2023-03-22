Ramadan 2023: First Crescent Moon Of Ramzan Sighted In UAE

Ramadan 2023 is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22 after the sighting of the moon in Mecca. The International Astronomical Center has confirmed that the first crescent moon was sighted on March 22 at 8:15 am in Abu Dhabi, marking the beginning of Ramadan. Consequently, the first fast of the holy month will be on Thursday.

Friends and family will come together to observe fast for the holy month. Following the moon sighting, the fasting will begin from March 23, Thursday. Ramadan will end on April 22 with the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

عاجل: أول صورة لهلال شهر رمضان المبارك 1444هـ. كما تم تصويره نهارا قبل قليل من أبوظبي، بواسطة مرصد الختم الفلكي التابع لمركز الفلك الدولي، وقت التصوير الأربعاء 22 مارس 2023م الساعة 08:15 صباحا بتوقيت الإمارات. بعد القمر عن الشمس 7.4 درجة. تصوير محمد عودة وأسامة غنام وأنس محمد. pic.twitter.com/tJaUFZEdiE — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 22, 2023

Ramadan is a significant month observed by the Islamic community around the world. Those who observe fast during this month, begin the day with a meal called Suroor. Throughout the day, patrons observing the fast will refrain from water and food. After the last prayer for the day, the devotees break their fast with their meal- Iftar.