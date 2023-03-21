Ramadan 2023: How Is Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia?

People of the Islamic faith will be observing roza or fast during the holy month of Ramzan, which will begin with the sighting of the crescent moon. Countries around the world will depend on the sighting of the moon to determine the start of the holy month. Let's know more about the sighting of the moon and how the Ramzan celebrations will begin in different parts of the world.

Setting the date

The first step towards the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan is spotting the crescent moon. This is an important event as this sighting is what becomes the basis of deciding the exact date on which Ramadan will begin. Saudi Arabia is central in this exercise - those who have allegedly sighted the crescent moon report on their observations.

This becomes the basis on which the Judicial High Court or the moon sighting committee reaches a consensus on a date. This year, the date of the sighting of the crescent moon is expected to be March 22. This means that fasting officially begins from the crack of dawn on March 23.

How to sight the crescent moon?

Simply seeing the faintest sight of the crescent moon is not enough. The sighting must be of the crescent moon at a time when the crescent is going to set after the sun. Sighting a crescent moon that will be setting before the sun is an incorrect sighting. This means that as the crescent moon is observed, the moon should be at a higher altitude. For accuracy, a team of astronomers are stationed at Hautat Sudair, a Saudi Arabian village. Saudi Arabia sets the precedent with regards to the date setting the process.

Ramadan is an important time for Muslims across the globe as it signifies the beginning of their month-long fasting period which ultimately concludes with Eid-ul-Fitr.