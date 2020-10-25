Ravan Dahan 2020: Places In Delhi Where The Festival Will Be Celebrated

Dussehra is right around the corner and the entire country is preparing to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Every year during the festival, people burn the effigies of Ravan. In Delhi, the festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. Here are some of the places in Delhi where one can witness the Ravan Dahan.

Also Read | Ravan Dahan In Gwalior Is Going To Get Bigger And Better, Here's Why

Ravan Dahan in Delhi

Delhi is known for its Ravan Dahan during Dussehra. One might wonder where is the Dussehra celebration taking place in the city. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire country, wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing is mandatory. Take a look at the hotspots in Delhi where Dussehra is celebrated with a lot of exuberance.

Also Read | Ravan Dahan: Significance Of Burning The Ravana Effigies On Dussehra

Subhash Maidan

Subhash Maidan is one of the main attractions in Delhi during Ravan Dahan 2020. A few performers in Delhi perform the Ramlila every year during this occasion. Many celebrities visit Subhash maidan to watch the Ravan Dahan and the Ramlila here.

Laal Qila Maidan

The Ramlila in Laal Qila Maidan is popular in Delhi NCR as it is organised by the Luv Kush Ram Lila Committee. The main programme will commence at 7 pm and later the effigy of Ravan will be burnt.

Also Read | Dussehra 2019: Why Is Kolkata The Place To Be In For The Festival?

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Copernicus Marg

The Ramlila and Ravan Dahan at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra takes place on a huge stage and one might not have to worry about it being crowded. The event that takes place here is one of the oldest and the Ravan Dahan here has been celebrated for 62 years now. It was also once aired on television and thus gained popularity.

Jawaharlal Nehru stadium

The Ravan Dahan and Dussehra celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium have gained immense popularity over the years. Apart from the Dahan, the organizers here manage to bring in big sponsors from South Delhi.

Also Read | Dussehra 2019: Lucknow Gears Up For An Eventful Dussehra Celebration