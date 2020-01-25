Republic Day 2020 In Mumbai: Know Where To Witness The Parade In The City

India is gearing up to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. It marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The Republic Day event is going to take place at Dadar Shivaji Park. To witness the tribute and gallantry, you should head towards Shivaji Park where the Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai will be held. Homage will be paid to martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country during the Republic Day parade this year at the National War Memorial as well.

Republic Day event at Dadar Shivaji Park

The area around Shivaji Park in central Mumbai where the official Republic Day function would take place has been declared a no-drone zone. The Central government has not selected Maharashtra’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26 this year. The state cultural affairs department had suggested four themes, but none of them was selected by the Centre.

During Republic Day 2020, The Maharashtra tableau rejected by the Centre will be put on show that is going to take place at Shivaji Park on Sunday. The tableau depicts the gallantry of Kanhoji Angre, who was the naval chief of Shivaji Maharaj’s army. Kanhoji is known to have fought against the British, Dutch and Portuguese naval interests on the coast of India during the 18th century.

On the tableau, 60 artists will tell the story of Angre and the show will be packed with live acts of sword and stick fights. The Government of Maharashtra had presented ideas for the tableau that would have been showcased for the Republic Day parade in Delhi. However, the plans were quashed by the Centre. The suggestions sent by Maharashtra were the 175-year-old journey of theatre in the state, 350 years of the naval fleet set up by Kanhoji Angre, the story of Maharashtra’s traditional wear.

Mounted police are back in Mumbai

On Republic Day, the Mumbai Police will get a mounted unit after a long wait of 88 years. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that the Mumbai Police will patrol on horses. After 1932, the Mumbai mounted police unit will control traffic as well as the crowd. The horses will be deployed on duty after taking part in the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park. Mumbai Police and the mounted unit have also started rehearsals for the Republic Day celebrations at Shivaji Park.