Republic Day Parade: How To Watch The 71st Republic Day Parade

Republic Day in India is celebrated on January, 26 every year. On the occasion, a grand parade is held in the capital of India, Delhi. The Republic Day parade is one of the largest and the most prestigious parades in India. The Republic Day parade goes on for three hours and it takes place at the Rajpath, Delhi.

The Republic Day parade is held in the capital of India, Delhi. The parade starts its march from Rashtrapati Bhawan and goes on until the India Gate via the Rajpath. The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is the guest of honour for the 71st Republic Day parade ceremony. The parade is a prestigious affair that is viewed by the audience all over the world.

Republic Day parade live streaming

The 71st Republic Day parade ceremony can be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan, India's National Broadcaster. Doordarshan national television channel will also broadcast the event live from New Delhi. The Republic Day parade will start from 9 am onwards. This year marks the eighth consecutive year when the channel will be seen broadcasting the parade live. Doordarshan has been telecasting the parade since the early sixties. Check out the link here.

The 71st Republic Day parade ceremony will begin with the unfurling of the national flag by the President of India. The national anthem is played as the everyone salutes the national flag. As the President’s Bodyguard extends the National Salute, a 21-gun salute is given.

The President of India handing out important awards like the Kirti Chakra and Ashok Chakra. Several regiments of the army, air force and navy march along with the bands at the parade. To signify the culture of various states in India, the Tableau of an array of states are displayed. The end of the parade is signified by a ‘beating retreat ceremony’.

