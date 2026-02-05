Updated 5 February 2026 at 17:29 IST
Romantic Valentine’s Day Playlist: 20 Songs To Dedicate To Your Partner
From timeless classics to today’s biggest chart-toppers, this collection of romantic love songs is perfect to add to your playlist for Valentine's Day.
Before Valentine’s Week begins on February 7 and you start scheduling time with your partner, make sure to line up a romantic playlist. Whether you are planning a cosy night at home or a long drive, music helps create the perfect mood. Music has always been a heartfelt way to express love. This Valentine’s season, let the melodies speak for you with some of the most loved Valentine’s Day special songs that beautifully capture love, longing, and deep emotions.
Tum Ho Toh - Saiyaara
Mast Magan - 2 States
Aasma Aasma - Do Deewane Seher Mein
Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar
Satranga - Animal
Sitaare - Ikkis
Yeh Fitoor Mera - Fitoor
Phir Le Aya Dil - Barfi
Manmarziyan - Lootera
Tum Se Hi - Jab We Met
O Maahi - Dunki
Mann Ye Mera - Metro… In Dino
Qubool - Haq
Pehli Dafa - Atif Aslam
Humsafar - Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Paris - Sabrina Carpenter
I Like The Way You Kiss Me - Artemas
Actually Romantic - Taylor Swift
Love Story - Taylor Swift
All of Me - John Legend
