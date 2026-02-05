Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 5 February 2026 at 17:29 IST

Romantic Valentine’s Day Playlist: 20 Songs To Dedicate To Your Partner

From timeless classics to today’s biggest chart-toppers, this collection of romantic love songs is perfect to add to your playlist for Valentine's Day.

Khushi Srivastava
Follow : Google News Icon  
Valentine's Day Playlist
Valentine's Day Playlist | Image: X

Before Valentine’s Week begins on February 7 and you start scheduling time with your partner, make sure to line up a romantic playlist. Whether you are planning a cosy night at home or a long drive, music helps create the perfect mood. Music has always been a heartfelt way to express love. This Valentine’s season, let the melodies speak for you with some of the most loved Valentine’s Day special songs that beautifully capture love, longing, and deep emotions.

From timeless classics to today’s biggest chart-toppers, this collection of romantic love songs beautifully captures emotions that words often cannot express.

Tum Ho Toh - Saiyaara

Mast Magan - 2 States

Aasma Aasma - Do Deewane Seher Mein

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Satranga - Animal

Sitaare - Ikkis

Yeh Fitoor Mera - Fitoor

Phir Le Aya Dil - Barfi

Manmarziyan - Lootera

Tum Se Hi - Jab We Met

O Maahi - Dunki

Mann Ye Mera - Metro… In Dino

Qubool - Haq

Pehli Dafa - Atif Aslam

Humsafar - Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Paris - Sabrina Carpenter

I Like The Way You Kiss Me - Artemas

Actually Romantic - Taylor Swift

Love Story - Taylor Swift

All of Me - John Legend

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 5 February 2026 at 17:29 IST