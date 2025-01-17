Published 09:01 IST, January 17th 2025
Sakat Chauth 2025: Date, Significance, Moonrise Time And Rituals
Sakat Chauth 2025: Date, Significance, Moonrise Time, And Rituals: A significant Hindu festival in the northern region of India, Sakat Chauth is observed every year but not on the same day. It falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar.
Sakat Chauth is also known by many other names such as Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth.
When is Sakat Chauth 2025?
This year, Sakat Chauth is observed on Friday, the 17th of January, which is today.
Significance of Sakat Chauth
The primary reason to celebrate Sakat Chauth is that mothers observe a Nirjala fast and seek the blessings of Lord Sakat for their sons. “Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Goddess Sakat and women observe fasting on the very same day for the well-being of their sons. The legend of Sakat Chauth describes the compassionate nature of Goddess Sakat,” Drik Panchang explains.
Moonrise time on Sakat Chauth Day
The moonrise time according to Drik Panchang on Sakat Chauth Day is 9:09 pm. And, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 4:06 am on Jan 17, 2025, and ends at 5:30 am on Jan 18, 2025.
Rituals of Sakat Chauth
Devotees on Sakat Chauth Day fast and break their fast only after sighting the moon. Prayers are offered to Lord Sakat and Lord Ganesha while reciting fasting stories and offering a sweet made with sesame seeds as prasad. If you're looking to elevate this auspicious occasion, consider traveling to Rajasthan 's Sakat village, 60 km from Alwar and 150 km from Jaipur, where a temple is dedicated to Goddess Sakat.
