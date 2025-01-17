Sakat Chauth 2025: Date, Significance, Moonrise Time, And Rituals: A significant Hindu festival in the northern region of India, Sakat Chauth is observed every year but not on the same day. It falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar.

Sakat Chauth is also known by many other names such as Til-Kuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi, and Maghi Chauth.

When is Sakat Chauth 2025?

This year, Sakat Chauth is observed on Friday, the 17th of January, which is today.

(Sakat Chauth 2025. Image: FreePik)

Significance of Sakat Chauth

The primary reason to celebrate Sakat Chauth is that mothers observe a Nirjala fast and seek the blessings of Lord Sakat for their sons. “Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Goddess Sakat and women observe fasting on the very same day for the well-being of their sons. The legend of Sakat Chauth describes the compassionate nature of Goddess Sakat,” Drik Panchang explains.

Moonrise time on Sakat Chauth Day

The moonrise time according to Drik Panchang on Sakat Chauth Day is 9:09 pm. And, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 4:06 am on Jan 17, 2025, and ends at 5:30 am on Jan 18, 2025.

(Sakat Chauth 2025. Image: FreePik)

Rituals of Sakat Chauth