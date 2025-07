Sawan 2025: When Is Shravan Month Beginning? Know Start And End Vrat Dates With Regional Differences

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, is coming. This auspicious month holds great significance in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees across India observe fasts and offer prayers every Monday, known as Somwar Vrat. In 2025, the dates for Sawan will differ across regions because North India follows the Purnimanta lunar calendar, while South and Western India follow the Amanta system.