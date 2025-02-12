Shab-e-Barat 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Sacred Night Of Forgiveness

Shab-e-Barat 2025: Shab-e-Barat means the ‘Night of Forgiveness’. It is an important Islamic festival because it lets devotees to prepare for the Ramadan. Although the festival does not fall on the same night every year, it occurs in Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Is Shab-e-Barat 2025 on February 13 or 14?

As per reports, the much-anticipated festival of the Muslim community, the Shab-e-Barat in 2025 will start on Thursday evening, February 13, and end on Friday evening, February 14.

“15th Shaban (Shab-e-Barat) will occur on 14th February 2025. This date is subject to change depending on the sighting of the moon,” confirms Islamic Relief Worldwide.

(Mecca. Image: Freepik)

What do people do on Shab-e-Barat 2025?

As the name of the festival suggests, on Shab-e-Barat - ‘Night of Forgiveness’, devotees participate in nigh-long prayers, seeking forgiveness and divine blessings, meanwhile performing charity work, also including fasting.

What is the significance of Shab-e-Barat?

Shab-e-Barat holds a significant place in the hearts of devotees because they believe that Allah writes the destiny of individuals for the coming year on this special night.

(Shab-e-Barat 2025. Image: Freepik)

Another reason devotees observe Shab-e-Barat celebrations is the belief that prayers for forgiveness are accepted on this night.

Many devotees also offer prayers for departed souls, and it is considered a night when Allah opens the door of blessings for devotees.