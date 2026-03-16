Shab-e-Qadr 2026: Know Date, Significance, And All About Night Of Power Before Eid

In the Muslim faith, Shab-e-Qadr, also called Laylatul Qadr or the ‘Night of Power’, marks the beginning of the final and most spiritually significant phase of the holy month of Ramadan. Devotees believe that this single night is “better than a thousand months” because it marks the moment when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Shab-e-Qadr date

Before the widely celebrated Eid al-Fitr, Muslims across India await the arrival of Shab-e-Qadr. Known as the ‘Night of Power’, it falls on the 27th night of the holy month of Ramadan. On this night, devotees offer prayers to the Almighty and observe fasting from dawn to dusk.

The occasion does not have a fixed date each year. People determine it according to the Hijri (Islamic) calendar. Since the Islamic day begins at sunset (Maghrib), the 27th night, or Shab-e-Qadr, begins this year on Sunday, March 15, at sunset and continues until the dawn of Monday, March 16.

As the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact dates and timings may vary depending on moon sightings in different regions, including India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Gulf countries.

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Shab-e-Qadr significance

Shab-e-Qadr is linked with the great Prophet Muhammad and is widely regarded as the holiest night of Ramadan before Eid-ul-Fitr. On this night, devotees recite verses from the Holy Quran and pray to Almighty Allah for peace, happiness, and forgiveness.

Also known as Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), it is the most sacred night in Islam and falls on one of the last ten odd nights of Ramadan. The night marks the revelation of the Quran and holds deep spiritual importance. It is described as "better than a thousand months" of worship and offers believers the chance to receive divine blessings and forgiveness.