Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Know More About History, Significance & Celebrations This Year

The legend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated every year as Shivaji Jayanti. India will be celebrating the 392nd birthday of Shivaji Maharaj on February 19, 2022. Shivaji who was a Maratha warrior is being remembered for his efforts and contributions in reviving the Maratha empire amid the Mughal rule in India. Tales of his greatness including his feud with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, his killing of Afzal Khan, general of the Bijapur Sultanate are still remembered by his fans.

Today, as people commence the great Maratha king’s 392nd birthday, let us take a glance at the significance and history of celebrating the day in name of the Maratha warrior. On his birth anniversary, Maharashtra observes a public holiday. The day is usually commemorated with zeal and pride.

Shivaji Jayanti History & Significance

Shivaji Jayati was started by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in 1870. This came after the Shivaji Maharaj tomb was discovered by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Raigad, around 100 kilometers from Pune. The first Shivaji Jayanti celebrations were held in Pune. Later renowned freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak was instrumental in popularising the festival all the more by promoting it and also highlighting Shivaji Maharaj’s achievements to the general public.

Shivaji Jayati 2022 Celebrations

In Maharashtra, the celebrations begin with a state-wide holiday that is observed with much pomp and devotion. The Marathas’ rich and diversified cultural history is also celebrated on this day. The importance of the great leader’s contributions is remembered by a large number of people in the forms of dance and plays that are enacted. According to various media reports, this year, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be attending the unveiling ceremony of the Shivaji statue in Aurangabad on 18 February 2022. Cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray and Aurangabad's district Guardian Minister Shubhash Desai will also be present. There are various celebrations that take place all across the state in terms of rallies, dance performances, and other events every year.

More about Shivaji

Shivaji Maharaj was named after the native Goddess Shivai, who had granted his mother’s wish for a son. The founder of the Maratha state, Shivaji Maharaj is recognised for his administration, courage, and combat skills. He was the first one to introduce guerrilla fighting techniques through his Maratha army. With the Maratha state at a decline during his growing years, he challenged the Mughal rule and the Deccan Sultanates successfully to found a flourishing Maratha kingdom.

