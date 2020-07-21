Shravan Status That You Can Share On This Auspicious Occasion

Shravan is one of the most important months for Hindu devotees. It usually falls around July-August. This year Shravan has come around 21 July and 30th August, through there might be minor changes depending on the state one is residing in. The entire month is dedicated to offer prayers to the supreme god Shiva. People also observe fast during this period. This is also a very good time to meditate, fast, and dedicate yourself to various other rituals. With all that said now, check out the following Shravan status to celebrate this special occasion.

Status for Shravan

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil. Om Hrim Hrim Safalyayai Siddhaye Om Namah May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan bholenath! Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat. May Lord Shiva Bless you and your family on the auspicious month of Shravan!!! Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. Om Namah Shivaay! May Lord Shiva Bless you and your family on the auspicious month of Shravan!!! Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyo ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan! Besan ki roti, Nemu ka achaar, Doston ki khushi, Apnon ka pyar, Sawan ki rain, Kisi ka intezar, Mubark ho aapko, Shiv Saavan Somvaar! Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay. May Lord Shiva Bless you and your family on the auspicious month of Shravan!!! Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam I Urvaruk Bandhanath Mrityormukshiya Mamritat Om Bhavod Bhava Sambhavaya Ishta Darshana Om Sam Om Namaha. Om Namah Shivaay! Shiv aur shakti ke milan ki hardik badhai May Lord Shiva bless you with success, happiness, peace, and prosperity May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil. Har Har Mahadev

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock