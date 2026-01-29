Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe it on the Trayodashi (13th) tithi of the Hindu lunar month. Many believe that this vrat helps improve and stabilise financial well-being.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva in the evening during the auspicious Pradosh period by performing traditional rituals. When the Trayodashi Tithi falls on a Friday, people observe it as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. Check out more about this holy fast, its rituals, and other important details.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date and time

As per Drik Panchang, devotees observe this auspicious occasion on Friday, 30 January 2026.

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 11:09 am on January 30, 2026 and concludes at 8:25 am on January 31, 2026.

The Pradosh period, which also marks the Pradosh Puja Muhurat, falls between 6:09 pm and 8:38 pm.

Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees should wake up early and bathe before sunrise. Few visit a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek special blessings. If this is not possible, people perform the puja at home in the evening during Pradosh Kaal. As per reports, the rituals include strict fasting, offering water to the Shiv Linga, and chanting the Lord Shiva mantra, "Om Namah Shivay."

Shukra Pradosh Vrat Significance