Siblings Day 2021: Here Are Few Messages And Quotes You Can Share With Your Siblings

Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 every year to mark the bonding between the siblings. The day is marked by acknowledging the importance of having a brother or a sister in the family that one can confide in. While siblings are often known to have a friendly rivalry with each other, their companionship is celebrated on this day by exchanging warm wishes. Following is a list of wishes, quotes and even images that one can send to their siblings to wish them on this special day.

A look at Siblings Day quotes, messages and pictures

You’re my brother, my best friend. May our bond be stronger on this Siblings Day.

In my ups and downs, you’re the one who never left my side—wish you a lovely Siblings Day.

Even if we are not together, you are always in my heart. Happy Siblings Day.

You are lucky to have a fantastic sibling like me. Happy Siblings Day!

I’m thankful to have such an adorable and supportive sibling like you. A very happy Siblings Day!

You owe a special place in my heart that I can’t express in words. Happy Siblings Day!

Happy Sibling’s Day from one favourite sibling to another.

Happy Sibling’s Day. No matter what, you’ll forever be my best friend.

Happy Sibling’s day to my favourite sibling. Thank you for saving my back, always.

On this Siblings Day, you must thank me for my existence in your life.

Thanks for being my most favourite person to annoy all day, every day. Happy Siblings Day.

"Siblings: your only enemy you can’t live without.” – Anonymous

"Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” – Sam Levenson

“The Rule of Sibs: If your sibling gets something you want, you (1) try to take it; (2) break it; or (3) say it’s no good.” – Patricia Fleming

“Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” – Lemony Snicket

Wishing you a joyful Sibling’s Day. You are the best part of my life. But, I’m the best kind in our family. Lol.

Roses are red, Violets are fine, I’ve got your back, And I know you’ve got mine. Happy Siblings Day!

