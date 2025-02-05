Single On Valentine's Day? We've Got You Covered, 5 Activities To Indulge In On Your Own

Valentine’s Week is all about your love, self-love and family’s love. One can choose to spread love on this day by doing several other things. If you are single and wondering about what to do this Valentine’s Day, here’s a list of things that you can choose to do to enjoy the day to the fullest.

5 Things singles can pamper themselves on the day of love

1. Take up a new hobby

Taking up new hobby and trying it out is good for mental and physical health. Activities like pottery, painting, learning to play new music instrument gives life satisfaction, lower stress and improved wellness.

Representative image for pottery | Source: Freepik

2. Book a spa appointment

A little self-care is always good and that too pampering yourself on the day of love is all the more a great start. Be it massage, manicure, pedicure or facial will bring out a positive aspect from within.

Representative image for spa | Source: Freepik

3. Visit to book store

Apart from movie or series binging, heading to a local bookstore and buying favourite comics be it of horror, suspense or crime genre.

Representative image for bookstore | Source: Freepik

4. Visit to museums

Going around the city and visiting museums that aligns with your interests such as art, history or science. Knowing about different cultures, sciences and achievements.

Representative image for museum | Source: Freepik

5. Dinner date with best friend

Nothing that a date with your best friend cannot fix. Also, the love and compassion provided by your bestfriend is something that you can always celebrate.

Representative image for dinner date with best friend | Source: Freepik