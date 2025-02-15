Slap Day 2025: Are You Ready To Kick Off Anti-Valentine's Week?

15 February: Valentine’s Week may have been all about love, but as it ends, Anti-Valentine’s Week begins. This annual observance kicks off on 15 February and runs until 21 February, culminating in Breakup Day.

What is 15 February in Anti-Valentine’s Week?

Every year, 15 February marks the beginning of Anti-Valentine’s Week with Slap Day. This day is all about poking fun at forced romance and rejecting societal pressure to conform to traditional ideas of love.

(Anti-Valentine’s Week. Image: Pexels)

How to celebrate Slap Day?

There are plenty of fun ways to mark Slap Day, here are some ideas:

Share funny memes with friends and family.

Send a humorous write-up to your friends or even your ex, but only if you’re on good terms.

Go all out and throw a slap-themed party.

Since Slap Day falls on a weekend this year, you might prefer to stay in and unwind. Why not watch some anti-love movies with your favourite people?

(Anti-Valentine’s Week. Image: Pexels)

Full list of the Anti-Valentine’s Week Calendar 2025

Just as Valentine’s Week lasts for eight days, Anti-Valentine’s Week spans seven days, each with its own theme:

Slap Day – 15 February

Kick Day – 16 February

Perfume Day – 17 February

Flirt Day – 18 February

Confession Day – 19 February

Missing Day – 20 February

Breakup Day – 21 February