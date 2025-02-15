sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy 2025 | Modi-Trump Meet | Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks | Tahawwur Rana | Ranveer Allahbadia | Maha Kumbh | Republic Plenary Summit 2025 |

Updated 11:49 IST, February 15th 2025

Slap Day 2025: Are You Ready To Kick Off Anti-Valentine's Week?

Whether you’re embracing the fun or just taking a lighthearted break from all things romantic, Anti-Valentine’s Week offers a different kind of celebration.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anti-Valentine's Week.
Anti-Valentine's Week. | Image: Freepik

15 February: Valentine’s Week may have been all about love, but as it ends, Anti-Valentine’s Week begins. This annual observance kicks off on 15 February and runs until 21 February, culminating in Breakup Day.

What is 15 February in Anti-Valentine’s Week?

Every year, 15 February marks the beginning of Anti-Valentine’s Week with Slap Day. This day is all about poking fun at forced romance and rejecting societal pressure to conform to traditional ideas of love.

(Anti-Valentine’s Week. Image: Pexels)

How to celebrate Slap Day?

There are plenty of fun ways to mark Slap Day, here are some ideas:

  • Share funny memes with friends and family.
  • Send a humorous write-up to your friends or even your ex, but only if you’re on good terms.
  • Go all out and throw a slap-themed party.
  • Since Slap Day falls on a weekend this year, you might prefer to stay in and unwind. Why not watch some anti-love movies with your favourite people?
(Anti-Valentine’s Week. Image: Pexels)

Full list of the Anti-Valentine’s Week Calendar 2025

Just as Valentine’s Week lasts for eight days, Anti-Valentine’s Week spans seven days, each with its own theme:

  • Slap Day – 15 February
  • Kick Day – 16 February
  • Perfume Day – 17 February
  • Flirt Day – 18 February
  • Confession Day – 19 February
  • Missing Day – 20 February
  • Breakup Day – 21 February

Whether you’re embracing the fun or just taking a lighthearted break from all things romantic, Anti-Valentine’s Week offers a different kind of celebration.

Published 11:49 IST, February 15th 2025