Solar Eclipse 2025: Will Last Surya Grahan Be Visible In India? Here's All You Need To Know

Partial Solar Eclipse 2025: This month is going to witness the last Surya Grahan of 2025 on September 21. However, the question remains, will it be visible in India? This celestial event occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, thereby obscuring the view of the Sun from a small part of the Earth. This year, the Chandra Grahan and Surya Grahan will be observed on the first day and the last day of Pitru Paksha, respectively. This has added more significance and interest surrounding the celestial events.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Will the Partial Solar Eclipse 2025 be visible in India?

According to the time, the eclipse will not be visible in India and most of South Asia. The partial solar eclipse will begin at 17:29 UTC (which is 10:59 PM IST, September 21). It will end at 21:53 UTC (which is 3:23 AM IST, September 22). Since the eclipse will occur overnight in India, it will not be visible. Only people living across the Southern Hemisphere, including Australia, the Pacific Islands, New Zealand and Antarctica, will be able to witness the last solar eclipse of 2025.

Earthsky.org noted, “The September 21, 2025, partial solar eclipse is visible from the South Pacific, including New Zealand and parts of Antarctica. The partial eclipse starts at sunrise at 17:29 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated is 5 hours and 30 minutes behind India Standard Time). The partial eclipse remains visible through 21:53 UTC when the shadow leaves Earth... the maximum eclipse is at 19:41 UTC when 85 percent of the sun will be hidden behind the moon.”

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

