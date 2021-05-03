Star Wars Day 2021: How To Celebrate Star Wars Day While Staying At Home?

Every year, on May 4, fans of Stars Wars gather together to celebrate the cult sci-fi franchise that lives on to this date. Star Wars Day celebration typically includes fans revisiting the franchise by participating in movie marathons or virtual events. Star Wars Day 2021 is going to be particularly exciting as Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to release on Disney Plus on the same day as well. Here are a few Star Wars Day ideas to keep the excitement churning.

Star Wars Day 2021

Although celebrated on May 4th, Stars Wars Day does not qualify as the anniversary of the franchise as the movie rolled out in the theatres on May 25th. May 4th Star Wars Day actually started off as a running joke, originating from the pun "May the Fourth be with you", which is a variant of the popular Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you" that the characters often used to wish each other good luck. Since 2011, the Star Wars Day celebration came into conception and is widely popular all over the world.

Many historic events are attached to this date. In 2015 on the same day, astronauts watched Star Wars on the International Space Station. The carillon bells inside the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada also initiated "The Imperial March" theme from Star Wars in the same year. Disney World plays a big part in the Star Wars celebration as the resort is lit with Star Wars events and festivities all day long.

Star Wars Day Ideas: How to celebrate Star Wars Day 2021?

On April 30, Star Wars uploaded an official blog informing the fans about how the franchise is going to monitor the celebrations for this day this year. It was noted that Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company have commissioned fan artists from all over the world to create new pieces for Disney+. Fans are encouraged to take a look at the beautiful artwork on Star Wars Day on Disney+, which will remain in service until 9th May.

Gamers can tune into several games related to Star Wars on Play Station and Xbox. Many companies go on sale around this time to commemorate the birth of the franchise together. Fans are advised to be on the lookout for all the Star Wars sales going live on this day. As Disney+ is releasing the much-awaited latest original Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch, which is a successor to the recently concluded series The Clone Wars, fans can catch this show live on Tuesday to pay ode to the franchise as well.

Image Source: Shutterstock