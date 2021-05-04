Teachers Day Quotes To Share With Teachers And Friends On Occasion Of Teachers Day USA

National Teachers Day in USA falls on May 4th every year. It is also called National Teacher Appreciation Week in many parts of the USA, and on this day a number of people send Teachers Day wishes and quotes to their teachers. Here is a list of 15 Teachers Day quotes to share with friends and family.

Teachers Day quotes to share with teachers

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. - Swami Vivekananda Upon the subject of education, not presuming to dictate any plan or system respecting it, I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people may be engaged in. - Abraham Lincoln Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important. - Bill Gates Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me. - Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.- Albert Einstein The true teachers are those who help us think of ourselves. - Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan I have always felt the true teacher for a pupil is his teacher. - Mahatma Gandhi Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well. – Aristotle "Teachers are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth." – Helen Caldicott "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." – Nelson Mandela "Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students." – Charles Kuralt "One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." – Malala Yousafzai The whole art of teaching is only the art of awakening the natural curiosity of young minds to satisfy it afterward." – Anatole France

