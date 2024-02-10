Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Teddy Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages

Celebrate Teddy Day with your loved ones with these warm wishes, greetings and messages.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Teddy Day
World Teddy Day | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As Valentine's Week unfolds, Teddy Day, celebrated on February 10th, provides the perfect opportunity to express love and affection with adorable teddy bears. Whether you're celebrating with your partner, friends, or family, sending heartfelt wishes and messages can make the day even more special. Here are some sweet and charming Teddy Day wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones.

For your partner

"On Teddy Day, I'm sending you this cuddly teddy bear as a token of my love. May it bring you comfort and remind you of my warm embrace. Happy Teddy Day, my love!"

"Every time you hug this teddy bear, remember that it's me holding you tight. Sending all my love and affection to the most special person in my life. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!"

"As you celebrate Teddy Day, may this cute little bear remind you of the love and affection that surrounds you. Wishing you a day filled with warmth and happiness. Happy Teddy Day!"

For friends

"Wishing you a Teddy Day filled with lots of cuddles and laughter! May this adorable teddy bear bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart. Happy Teddy Day, my dear friend!"

"Sending you a teddy bear filled with love and cuddles on this special Teddy Day. May it bring you comfort and joy whenever you need it. Happy Teddy Day!"

"To my amazing friend, here's a cute teddy bear to remind you that you're loved and cherished. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Teddy Day!"

For family

"On Teddy Day, I'm sending you this fluffy teddy bear to remind you of the love and warmth of our family. May it bring you comfort and joy. Happy Teddy Day, dear family!"

“Wishing my wonderful family a Happy Teddy Day! May this adorable teddy bear bring endless hugs and happiness into your lives. Love you all!”

Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

