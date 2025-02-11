Thaipusam 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, And Rituals To Observe Thai Poosam

Thaipusam/Thaipoosam 2025: A Hindu festival widely celebrated in India's Tamil Nadu and countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mauritius where Tamil communities are present, Thaipusam is observed to honour Lord Murugan.

What is Thaipoosam 2025?

Thaipusam is also referred to as Thaipoosam, Thaipooyam, and Thaippooyam, and it falls in the Tamil Solar month Thai, and this year it falls on February 11.

“It is celebrated not only in countries where the Tamil community constitutes a majority but also in countries where Tamil communities are smaller such as Mauritius, Singapore, and Malaysia." Drik Panchang states, "This festival commemorates the occasion when Parvati gave Murugan a Vel or spear so he could vanquish the evil demon Soorapadam.”

Why do people offer prayers to Lord Murugan on Thaipoosam 2025?

Lord Murugan, also known as Lord Kartikeya, is revered by devotees who seek his blessings. He symbolizes courage, spirituality, and determination, and he is also known as the God of war, wisdom, and victory.

Shubh Muhurat for Thaipoosam 2025