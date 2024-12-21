The White Rann Beckons: PM Modi Invites People To Experience The Magic Of Rann Utsav In Kutch

PM Modi Invites People To Experience The Magic Of Rann Utsav In Kutch | Image: Narendra Modi/LinkedIn

A unique experience to immerse in the breathtaking natural beauty, history and culture of Kutch, as Rann Utsav celebrations continue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends an invitation to people for an unforgettable experience.

PM Modi extends invitation for Rann Utsav

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Kutch awaits you all! Come, discover the pristine White Rann, the spectacular culture and warm hospitality of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav. The festival, which goes on till March 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience for you and your family.”

What is Rann Utsav?

Rann Utsav is a four-month-long celebration of the vibrant culture, heritage, and awe-inspiring beauty of Kutch.

Also posting an invitation on LinkedIn, PM Modi described Kutch as “home to the most hospitable people, proud of their roots and eager to engage with the world.”

Invitation for working professionals

Inviting all the hardworking professionals PM Modi said, “Through this post, I am extending my personal invitation to all of you, dynamic, hard-working professionals, and your families to visit Kutch and enjoy the Rann Utsav.”

When is Rann Utsav?

Rann Utsav commenced on 1st December 2024 and will continue till 28th February 2025.

Loading...

What can you do besides Rann Utsav in Kutch?

For all travel enthusiasts and adventurers, the Prime Minister has a travel itinerary even shared in the invitation on his LinkedIn post.

PM Modi states, “For those who want to discover new facets of history and culture, there is much to do as well. In addition to the Rann Utsav activities, you can visit Dholavira, Vijay Vilas Palace, Kala Dungar, Road to Heaven, Lakhpat Fort, Mata No Madh Ashapura Temple, Shyamji Krishna Varma Memorial, Kranti Teerth, Kutchi handicrafts and Smriti Van.”