Time Of Remembrance And Reconciliation 2020: Why The Day Is Important In History

The United Nations came together to mark May 8 and May 9 as the Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for those who lost their lives during the Second World War. The date was fixed by calling together a number of institutions from around the world on November 22, 2004. They also laid down the statistics that make it one of the most epic struggles for freedom and liberation.

Significance and history of Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 8 marks the day when Nazi Germany decided to surrender while the Allies accepted it, leading to the end of Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. On this day, homage is paid to every soul who lost their lives in the gruesome World War 2. The war cost mankind 40 million civilian deaths; 20 million soldiers, nearly half of those only in the Soviet Union. In the resolution 69/267, the General Assembly stated that the most sorrow was brought to the people living in countries of Europe, Asia, Africa, the Pacific, and other parts of the world. It also pointed out that the progress made after World War 2 have given more importance to reconciliation, international and regional cooperation, human rights, fundamental freedom, and democratic values, amongst others.

Marking of the Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation day

On this day, prayers are held across the globe to mark the great loss that World War 2 brought upon people. In Ukraine, the day is vividly observed but it is not a public holiday. People indulge in prayers and visit cemeteries to pray for the families of the lost ones. Lessons are also taken from the unfortunate happenings as such ideologies must never make a comeback. A few places also have photo exhibitions and film screenings to focus on things that went wrong and how these can be rectified. The day is all about peace and prayers for the ones who suffered amidst all the hate.

Image Courtesy: Canva

