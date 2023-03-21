Ugadi 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share

Ugadi or Yugadi will be observed on March 22. The festival marks the beginning of another year as per the Hindu calendar. It is a significant event in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Lord Brahma is honoured during the event. On the special occasion, people paint vibrant designs called Muggulu on the floor.

They also celebrate the day by getting oil massages and special baths, preparing delicious delicacies and decorating their homes with Rangolis, mango leaves and flowers. The people clean their houses, offer prayers at the temples and make a special dish called Pachadi which is a mixture of all tastes, including sweet, salty, sour and bitter.

Here are some wishes you can send your family, friends and loved ones.