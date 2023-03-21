Ugadi 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share

Ugadi or Yugadi will be observed on March 22. The festival marks the beginning of another year as per the Hindu calendar. It is a significant event in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Lord Brahma is honoured during the event. On the special occasion, people paint vibrant designs called Muggulu on the floor.
They also celebrate the day by getting oil massages and special baths, preparing delicious delicacies and decorating their homes with Rangolis, mango leaves and flowers. The people clean their houses, offer prayers at the temples and make a special dish called Pachadi which is a mixture of all tastes, including sweet, salty, sour and bitter.
Here are some wishes you can send your family, friends and loved ones.
- Sending joyous festivities on your way this Ugadi. Happy Ugadi to you and your family.
- As you welcome the fresh New Year and embark on a path of happiness and prosperity, Happy Ugadi to you
- God created the world on the eve of Ugadi for his loving creations to live in it with harmony, Happy Ugadi 2023
- May this Ugadi bring peace and balance to your life. Wishing you a Happy Ugadi
- On this auspicious moment of Ugadi, I pray to God for your health and happiness! May Lord Ganesha fulfill all your dreams!
- Let's greet Ugadi with a lot of optimism, excitement, and expectation. Let's hope for plenty of happiness, fulfilment, serenity, and wealth. Merry Ugadi.
- I hope Ugadi's lights fill your life with brightness and warmth. A very Happy Ugadi to you.
- A promise to promote pleasure and peace is made with a smile and a spirit of humanity, I wish you and your family a happy Ugadi.
- As Ugadi brings a new year for us, I am sending my best wishes and love to you. May all your dreams come true this year and things go as you want them to go.
- May this New Year herald the advent of prosperity for you and your family. Happy Ugadi!
- May the flavour of raw mangoes, raw neem, and jaggery remove all bitterness and add sweet flavours to your life. Happy Ugadi!
- Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Ugadi and a Happy New Year with plenty of Peace and Prosperity.
- Sweet n Sour. Here I am wishing you luck in every aspect of life this Ugadi and always.