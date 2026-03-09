Ugadi 2026: When Is Telugu New Year? Know Shubh Muhurat, Pooja Rituals And More

Ugadi is a joyful festival that marks the Telugu New Year in 2026. People will celebrate it on Wednesday, March 19, 2026. The festival is mainly observed in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Some people also refer to it as Yugadi, Samvatsaradi, or Vishu. If you are preparing for the celebration, knowing the exact Ugadi date, shubh muhurat, and puja rituals can help you begin the new year with a bright and positive start.

When is Ugadi 2026: Subh Muhurat

Ugadi falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. It also marks the beginning of the Telugu Shaka Samvat year 1948.

Pratipada Tithi begins at 06:52 AM on March 19, 2026, and ends at 04:52 AM on March 20, 2026.

Ugadi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 19, 2026.

Ugadi Rituals

People wake up early in the morning. Before bathing, they apply oil to their bodies as a traditional way to cleanse and refresh themselves.

Everyone wears fresh, clean clothes. Families decorate their homes to welcome good luck. They hang fresh mango leaves on their doors and draw beautiful rangoli patterns on the floor using rice flour.

Families prepare a special dish called Pachadi using neem leaves, jaggery, and tamarind. It combines different flavours such as sweet, sour, and bitter. This dish reminds people to accept both happy and difficult moments in life with a smile.

People visit local temples to pray for a good year ahead. They offer special food, called bhog prasad, to God.

After offering the food to God, families share it among themselves. People then spend the rest of the day happily exchanging gifts and enjoying festive meals with friends and relatives.

Significance of Telugu New Year