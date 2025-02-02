Valentine's Day 2025: Rose Day To Kiss Day, Full Schedule For The Week Of Love

Valentine's Week is around the corner and the lovebirds have started preparing for the 7-day love festival. During this week, couple present their partners with gifts and shower love on each other. However, some wait for this week to pop the question to their crush. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the celebrations will start a week ahead from February 7.

Valentine’s week schedule

Day 1: February 7, Rose Day

Day 2: February 8, Propose Day

Day 3: February 9, Chocolate Day

Day 4: February 10, Teddy Day

Day 5: February 11, Promise Day

Day 6: February 12, Hug Day

Day 7: February 13, Kiss Day

Day 8: February 14, Valentine’s Day

Representative image of Valentine’s Day | Source: Instagram

Why Valentine’s Day is celebrated?

According to several reports, the history of Valentine's Day dates back to ancient Rome. One popular legend suggests that the day is named after St. Valentine, a Christian martyr who defied the Roman Emperor Claudius II. It is believed that St. Valentine secretly performed weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry. His actions aimed to promote love and commitment, which ultimately led to his execution.

Another theory links Valentine's Day to the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, celebrated in mid-February. This fertility festival involved rituals that included the pairing of men and women through a lottery, fostering connections and, in some cases, leading to marriages.

Representative image of Valentine’s Day | Source: Instagram

Over the centuries, Valentine's Day evolved into a celebration of romantic love. In the Middle Ages, it became associated with courtly love, where knights expressed admiration and devotion to their beloved. The exchange of handmade cards and tokens of affection gained popularity during the Renaissance.

A representative image of Valentine's Day | Source: Instagram