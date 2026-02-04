Valentine's Week 2026: What Is Rose Day? Know History And Significance

Rose Day 2026: This day marks the beginning of Valentine's Week, celebrated annually on February 7. According to ancient Roman myths, roses are associated with Venus, the Goddess of Love. Rose is one of the best non-verbal ways to express your feelings, with the colour of the roses playing a significant role on this occasion.



Rose Day 2026: History

Rose Day sets a romantic tone for the week, allowing people to communicate their emotions subtly. While the exact history of the day is not well-defined, flowers have long been symbols of love and passion across various cultures. In Roman mythology, roses are linked to Venus, while Greek mythology associates them with Aphrodite.

Additionally, in the early days, flowers were used to convey secret messages through a method known as floriography, which was especially popular during the Victorian era.

Rose Day 2026: Significance

Gifting someone a rose during Valentine's Week is often the first step in expressing your feelings of love. Whether it is a single rose or an entire bouquet, this gesture carries significant meaning. Each colour of rose has a different interpretation:

Red: Deep love, passion, and romance

Pink: Gratitude, admiration, and joy

Yellow: Friendship, joy, and happiness

White: Purity, peace, and new beginnings

Orange: Desire, enthusiasm, and attraction



Rose Day 2026: Quotes

“Did my heart love till now? forswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night.” - William Shakespeare

“If there is a paradise on Earth, it is this, it is this, it is this!" - Amir Khusrau

“Where there is love there is life.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey." - Lord Byron

“For true love is inexhaustible; the more you give, the more you have.” - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

“The only way of knowing a person is to love them without hope." - Walter Benjamin



Valentine's Calendar

The week starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and concludes on Valentine's Day. Check out the complete calendar below: