Vinayaka Chaturthi Images That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends To Wish Them

Every Lunar month in Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithis. As per the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during the time of Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The one which falls after Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting is observed every month but the most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi during the month of Bhadrapada is known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi this year falls on March 28.

Today is "Vinayak Chaturthi".

Lord Ganesha gives Peace, Growth, Prosperity & Harmony,a remover of Obstacles.

Worshiping Lord Ganesh on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi can gain one the powerful blessings of Lord Ganesh, which has the ability to vastly improve one’s life. pic.twitter.com/upLqzVuzwy — Astrology (@astroworld01) August 14, 2018

