Vinayaka Chaturthi Images That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends To Wish Them

Festivals

Here is a look at some of the Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi images that you can share with your friends and family to wish them on the occasion.

vinayaka chaturthi images

Every Lunar month in Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithis. As per the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during the time of Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The one which falls after Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting is observed every month but the most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi during the month of Bhadrapada is known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi this year falls on March 28. 

Here are some of the Vinayaka Chaturthi images that you can share with your family and friends

happy vinayaka chaturthi images

 

vinayaka chaturthi images

 

vinayaka chaturthi images

 

happy vinayaka chaturthi images

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vasaicha Maharaja (@vasaicha.maharaja.ansgm) on

 

happy vinayaka chaturthi images

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Punjab Kesari Dharam (@punjabkesaridharam) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ullas Agarbathi (@ullasagarbathi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cycle Pure Agarbatti (@cyclepureagarbatti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by goldsikka (@goldsikka) on

