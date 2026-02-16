Want To Make Your Perfume Last Longer All Day? Try These Simple Hacks

Perfume Day is celebrated every year on February 17 and marks the third day of Anti-Valentine’s Week. It highlights self-love, personal care, and choosing a signature fragrance that builds confidence. Well, when it comes to perfumes, many people often wonder how to make them last longer.

You do not need to spend a fortune on expensive scents to enjoy a long-lasting fragrance. By following the right routine and applying perfume in the correct order, you can help any scent stay with you throughout the day. Here are some hacks to try.

Storing

A long-lasting scent starts with storing your perfume correctly. Perfume can lose its strength even before you use it. To prevent this, keep the bottle in a cool, dark place, away from direct light, and always close the lid tightly.

Apply after bath

Apply perfume straight after a shower or bath. Research shows that fragrance works best when it enhances natural body scent rather than covering up sweat. If you spray perfume on unwashed skin, it can mix with odours and smell unpleasant. Showering removes unwanted smells and helps your pores absorb the fragrance better.

Moisturise before spraying

Hydrate your skin before applying perfume. Dry skin causes fragrance to evaporate quickly, as perfume becomes the first moisture to disappear. Use an unscented lotion so it does not clash with your perfume.

Spritz, don’t mist

Apply perfume directly to your skin instead of spraying it into the air and walking through it. This wastes product because most of the fragrance falls where you do not need it. Instead, spritz perfume onto your pulse points to make the most of every spray.

Don’t rub

Do not rub your wrists together after spraying perfume. Rubbing increases evaporation and makes the scent fade faster. Simply spray onto your pulse points and allow the fragrance to settle naturally into your skin.

Yes to Hair

Avoid spraying perfume directly onto clothing. Perfume contains oils and alcohol that can stain fabrics, especially delicate ones like satin. Instead, spray a little onto a brush or comb and run it through your hair. This leaves your hair smelling as beautiful as you do.