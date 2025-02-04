What is Anti-Valentine’s Week? Here’s The Day-Wise Schedule For Singles

All the singles out there can only heave a sigh of relief after February 14. For those not in ‘love’ with the days of love, there's a remedy - Anti-Valentine's Week. Beginning on February 15 and spanning until February 21, this week offers a contrast to the sweetness of its predecessor.

Day-wise schedule for Anti-Valentine’s week

February 15- Slap Day

This first day provides a symbolic opportunity to metaphorically slap away feelings for exes who've wronged you. It's not about physical violence but rather reclaiming agency over our emotions.

Representative image for Slap Day | Source: Freepik

February 16- Kick Day

On this day, bid farewell to negativity and obstacles left in the wake of past relationships. It's a chance to kick away anything holding you back from happiness, including mementoes of past love.

Representative image for Kick Day | Source: Freepik

February 17- Perfume Day

Treat yourself to lavish satisfaction with the scent of empowerment. Embrace that luxurious perfume you've been eyeing as a reminder to prioritise self-love and care.

Representative image for Perfume Day | Source: Freepik

February 18- Flirt Day

Whether it's sparking a conversation with a crush or reigniting the flame with your partner, Flirt Day is about celebrating the joy of human connection.

Representative image for Flirt Day | Source: Freepik

February 19- Confession Day

Admitting feelings to a crush or owning up to past mistakes with a partner, Confession Day encourages authenticity and vulnerability. Its the perfect day for the singles to confess all the things they hated about their partner.

Representative image for Confession Day | Source: Freepik

February 20- Missing Day

While it's natural to miss someone, resist the urge to reach out to toxic exes and risk reopening old wounds. In other way, this day is also for those singles who had broken up recently or lost their love or remember their deceased partner.

Representative image for Missing Day | Source: Freepik

February 21- Break Up Day